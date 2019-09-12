Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.73 N/A -0.81 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 12.54 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 56.17%. Competitively the consensus price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 280.95% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.