Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Since Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 42.74 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Morphic Holding Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Morphic Holding Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc. has a 52.31% upside potential and a consensus target price of $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 27.6% respectively. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.