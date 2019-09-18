Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.77 N/A -0.81 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.66 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Morphic Holding Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Morphic Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Morphic Holding Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 82.03% at a $32 consensus price target. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 81.27% and its consensus price target is $6. Based on the results delivered earlier, Morphic Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 8 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.