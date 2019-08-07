Reviewing Morgan Stanley (MS)’s and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s results

This is a contrast between Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Investment Brokerage – National and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley 44 1.70 N/A 4.59 9.71 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 48 3.60 N/A 4.06 12.02

Demonstrates Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. E*TRADE Financial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Morgan Stanley. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Morgan Stanley is currently more affordable than E*TRADE Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 0.00% 11.6% 0.9% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Morgan Stanley is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. E*TRADE Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 0 2 3.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Morgan Stanley’s upside potential currently stands at 46.69% and an $58.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $55.83, while its potential upside is 34.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Morgan Stanley looks more robust than E*TRADE Financial Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.9% of Morgan Stanley shares. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morgan Stanley -2.07% 1.39% -6.33% 4.14% -12.46% 12.38% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year Morgan Stanley’s stock price has bigger growth than E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats Morgan Stanley on 7 of the 11 factors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services. Its Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors, small-to-medium sized businesses, and institutions. The companyÂ’s Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products, as well as managed futures products to a group of clients across institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.