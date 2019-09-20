Reviewing Morgan Stanley (MS)’s and Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s results

Both Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) are each other’s competitor in the Investment Brokerage – National industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley 43 1.87 N/A 4.59 9.71 Cowen Inc. 16 0.54 N/A 0.93 18.84

In table 1 we can see Morgan Stanley and Cowen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cowen Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Morgan Stanley’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cowen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 0.00% 11.6% 0.9% Cowen Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Morgan Stanley’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cowen Inc.’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Morgan Stanley and Cowen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 0 1 3.00 Cowen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$61 is Morgan Stanley’s average price target while its potential upside is 38.57%. On the other hand, Cowen Inc.’s potential upside is 24.84% and its average price target is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Morgan Stanley seems more appealing than Cowen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Cowen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.9% of Morgan Stanley’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Cowen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morgan Stanley -2.07% 1.39% -6.33% 4.14% -12.46% 12.38% Cowen Inc. 1.44% 2.99% 6.94% 11.7% 17.07% 31.63%

For the past year Morgan Stanley was less bullish than Cowen Inc.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Cowen Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services. Its Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors, small-to-medium sized businesses, and institutions. The companyÂ’s Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products, as well as managed futures products to a group of clients across institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.