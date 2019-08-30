Reviewing Moog Inc. (MOG-B)’s and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)’s results

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 88 0.99 N/A 4.73 17.42 Raytheon Company 181 1.81 N/A 10.67 17.08

Table 1 demonstrates Moog Inc. and Raytheon Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Raytheon Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Moog Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Moog Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Raytheon Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moog Inc. and Raytheon Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Raytheon Company 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Raytheon Company’s average price target is $204.2, while its potential upside is 10.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Moog Inc. shares and 77.4% of Raytheon Company shares. Competitively, Raytheon Company has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68% Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87%

For the past year Moog Inc. was less bullish than Raytheon Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Raytheon Company beats Moog Inc.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.