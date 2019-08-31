Reviewing Moog Inc. (MOG-B)’s and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s results

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 88 0.99 N/A 4.73 17.42 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 4 5.14 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moog Inc. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Moog Inc. shares and 29.1% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. shares. Competitively, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81%

For the past year Moog Inc. was less bullish than Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Moog Inc. beats Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.