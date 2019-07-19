Reviewing Moog Inc. (MOG-A)’s and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)’s results

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 88 1.15 N/A 4.65 18.58 Raytheon Company 177 1.78 N/A 10.72 16.54

In table 1 we can see Moog Inc. and Raytheon Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Raytheon Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Moog Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Moog Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 5.6% Raytheon Company 0.00% 27.1% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta means Moog Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Raytheon Company has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moog Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Raytheon Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Moog Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Raytheon Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moog Inc. and Raytheon Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Raytheon Company 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively the average price target of Raytheon Company is $204.2, which is potential 15.96% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moog Inc. and Raytheon Company are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Moog Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Raytheon Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -5.15% -6.88% -6.75% 5.44% 2.06% 11.51% Raytheon Company -0.92% -3% -2.02% -5.71% -15.25% 15.6%

For the past year Moog Inc. was less bullish than Raytheon Company.

Summary

Raytheon Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Moog Inc.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.