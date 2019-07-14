Reviewing Moog Inc. (MOG-A)’s and Its Rivals results

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Moog Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Moog Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Moog Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 0.00% 13.20% 5.60% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Moog Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. N/A 88 18.58 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Moog Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Moog Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Moog Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 51.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Moog Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -5.15% -6.88% -6.75% 5.44% 2.06% 11.51% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year Moog Inc. has weaker performance than Moog Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Moog Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Moog Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. Moog Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moog Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Moog Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.65. Competitively, Moog Inc.’s rivals are 8.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

Moog Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Moog Inc.’s competitors beat Moog Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.