Reviewing Moog Inc. (MOG-A)’s and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s results

Both Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 88 0.98 N/A 4.65 17.52 Ducommun Incorporated 44 0.70 N/A 1.19 35.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Moog Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated. Ducommun Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moog Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Moog Inc. is currently more affordable than Ducommun Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moog Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7% Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Moog Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ducommun Incorporated’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Moog Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ducommun Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Ducommun Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moog Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Moog Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Ducommun Incorporated is $48.5, which is potential 17.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.6% of Ducommun Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ducommun Incorporated has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14% Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05%

For the past year Moog Inc. was less bullish than Ducommun Incorporated.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats Ducommun Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.