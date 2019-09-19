Reviewing Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC)’s and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s results

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) compete against each other in the Mortgage Investment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital Corporation 12 3.45 N/A 0.58 19.49 PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 24 1.63 N/A 2.49 9.63

In table 1 we can see Monroe Capital Corporation and PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Monroe Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monroe Capital Corporation and PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.1% PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Monroe Capital Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Monroe Capital Corporation and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Monroe Capital Corporation has a consensus target price of $12.5, and a 20.54% upside potential. Competitively PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $34.5, with potential upside of 12.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Monroe Capital Corporation looks more robust than PennyMac Financial Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.9% of Monroe Capital Corporation shares and 30.8% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares. About 2.07% of Monroe Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monroe Capital Corporation -0.26% -2.74% -7.18% -3.72% -15.01% 18.54% PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.46% 5.58% 8.64% 16.05% 27.06% 12.94%

For the past year Monroe Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.