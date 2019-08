Reviewing Monro Inc. (MNRO)’s and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s results

Both Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 82 2.08 N/A 2.41 34.97 Workhorse Group Inc. 2 673.47 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Monro Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monro Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 6.3% Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.77 beta indicates that Monro Inc. is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Workhorse Group Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monro Inc. are 1.1 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Workhorse Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Monro Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workhorse Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Monro Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$90 is Monro Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Monro Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.9% of Workhorse Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Monro Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are Workhorse Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95%

For the past year Monro Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Workhorse Group Inc.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Workhorse Group Inc.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The company’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system ‘flush and fill’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission ‘flush and fill’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.