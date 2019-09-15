Reviewing Monro Inc. (MNRO)’s and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s results

We are contrasting Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 82 2.08 N/A 2.41 34.97 Veoneer Inc. 20 0.98 N/A -4.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Monro Inc. and Veoneer Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monro Inc. and Veoneer Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 6.3% Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monro Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Veoneer Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Veoneer Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monro Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Monro Inc. and Veoneer Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Monro Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.23% and an $90 average target price. On the other hand, Veoneer Inc.’s potential upside is 55.47% and its average target price is $28. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Veoneer Inc. seems more appealing than Monro Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Monro Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of Veoneer Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Monro Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Veoneer Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23%

For the past year Monro Inc. had bullish trend while Veoneer Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats Veoneer Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.