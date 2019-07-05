Reviewing Monro Inc. (MNRO)’s and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)’s results

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 79 2.43 N/A 2.43 33.02 Standard Motor Products Inc. 49 0.89 N/A 2.68 17.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monro Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. Standard Motor Products Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monro Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Monro Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 6.4% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.78 beta indicates that Monro Inc. is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Monro Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Standard Motor Products Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. Standard Motor Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Monro Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Monro Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Standard Motor Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Monro Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Standard Motor Products Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. -0.63% -6.59% 3.15% 7.64% 45.25% 16.63% Standard Motor Products Inc. -2.97% -12.67% -9.29% -14.19% 8.66% -3.39%

For the past year Monro Inc. had bullish trend while Standard Motor Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats Standard Motor Products Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.