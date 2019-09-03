Reviewing Monro Inc. (MNRO)’s and Its Peers results

As Auto Parts company, Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Monro Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Monro Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Monro Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 6.30% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Monro Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. N/A 82 34.97 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Monro Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Monro Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

$90 is the average price target of Monro Inc., with a potential upside of 16.07%. The rivals have a potential upside of 47.56%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Monro Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monro Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Monro Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Monro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Monro Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Monro Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monro Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Monro Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Monro Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Monro Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Monro Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Monro Inc.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.