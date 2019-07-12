Reviewing Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s results

We are contrasting Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.97 N/A 0.38 44.58 Immersion Corporation 9 7.55 N/A 1.78 4.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation. Immersion Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Immersion Corporation’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immersion Corporation are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Immersion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 2.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 80.3%. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.