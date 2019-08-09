Reviewing Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s results

Both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.26 N/A 0.38 52.83 HubSpot Inc. 172 16.35 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, HubSpot Inc. has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, HubSpot Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and HubSpot Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -11.75%. Competitively HubSpot Inc. has a consensus price target of $178.4, with potential downside of -6.62%. The results provided earlier shows that HubSpot Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 6% are HubSpot Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.