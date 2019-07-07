Reviewing Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.02 N/A 0.38 44.58 Arco Platform Limited 30 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 16.8 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Arco Platform Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

$17.5 is Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.40%. Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 2.77% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arco Platform Limited seems more appealing than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.