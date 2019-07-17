Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Since Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.26
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 87.88% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|-2.3%
|-4.67%
|-2.46%
|-43.43%
|-42.61%
|-25.75%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.