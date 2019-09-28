Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s results

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 39,038,461.54% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 25.02% respectively. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.