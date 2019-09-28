Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s results

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|4.06M
|0.00
|0.00
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|39,038,461.54%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 25.02% respectively. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
