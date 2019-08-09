Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 3.2% respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.33%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
