Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 3.2% respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.33%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.