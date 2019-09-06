Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 highlights Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.33%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.