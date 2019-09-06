Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 highlights Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.