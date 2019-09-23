Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.