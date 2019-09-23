Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
