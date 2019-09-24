Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.