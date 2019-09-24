Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.