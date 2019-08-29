Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
In table 1 we can see Monocle Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51% respectively. Comparatively, 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
