Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

In table 1 we can see Monocle Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51% respectively. Comparatively, 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.