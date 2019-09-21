Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 2 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.