Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 2 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
