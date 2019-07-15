Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.94
|N/A
|0.49
|19.42
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|4.1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-5.69%
|-10.1%
|14.01%
|-10.35%
|-6.35%
|9.01%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
