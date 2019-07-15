Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.94 N/A 0.49 19.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.