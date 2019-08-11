Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.53
The potential upside of the peers is -41.48%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
