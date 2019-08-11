Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is -41.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.