Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.68 N/A 1.39 12.08

Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 72.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.