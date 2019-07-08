Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|16
|0.68
|N/A
|1.39
|12.08
Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 72.06%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|1.57%
|1.33%
|6.52%
|8.45%
|7.48%
|35.1%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
