Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Since Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.67 N/A 1.39 12.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 74.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 16.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.