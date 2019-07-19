Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s results

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.