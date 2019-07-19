Reviewing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s results

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|927.27
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|2.51%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
