Reviewing Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR)’s and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP)’s results

Both Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 14 8.56 N/A 0.11 131.33 Gladstone Land Corporation 26 6.67 N/A 0.12 207.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Land Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.5% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 2.79% at a $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 6.52%. 4.8% are Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation -0.07% 2.15% -0.43% 2.53% -15.97% 11.21% Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9%

For the past year Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.