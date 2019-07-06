Reviewing MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)’s results

Both MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 122 28.16 N/A -1.92 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 18 4.18 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights MongoDB Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pivotal Software Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. MongoDB Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$139 is MongoDB Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -10.84%. Competitively the consensus price target of Pivotal Software Inc. is $22.6, which is potential 113.61% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Pivotal Software Inc. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MongoDB Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 69.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of MongoDB Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was more bullish than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats Pivotal Software Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.