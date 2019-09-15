Reviewing MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s results

This is a contrast between MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 143 20.07 N/A -1.95 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 19 5.03 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MongoDB Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MongoDB Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MongoDB Inc. has a 40.46% upside potential and an average target price of $173.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MongoDB Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 76.7%. MongoDB Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. has 71.03% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eventbrite Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.