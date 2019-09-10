Reviewing MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)’s and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s results

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 3 0.20 N/A -0.71 0.00 Golden Bull Limited 5 1.20 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MoneyGram International Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MoneyGram International Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Analyst Recommendations

MoneyGram International Inc. and Golden Bull Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00

MoneyGram International Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -34.21% and an $3.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 16.8% of MoneyGram International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.