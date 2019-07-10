Reviewing Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI)’s and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s results

Since Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 43 3.37 N/A 1.85 23.67 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 53 1.77 N/A 4.36 13.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.9% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 15.3% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 33.52% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 3.11% -5.38% 2.43% 12.62% 0.9% 14.92% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -1.06% -3.31% 7.97% 16.37% 10.33% 33.83%

For the past year Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. beats Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.