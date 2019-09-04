Reviewing Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI)’s and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Resorts & Casinos industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 44 3.14 N/A 1.85 25.47 Las Vegas Sands Corp. 60 3.06 N/A 3.43 17.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Las Vegas Sands Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 7.8% Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0.00% 32.8% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Las Vegas Sands Corp. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a consensus price target of $60.33, with potential upside of 9.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 38.6% respectively. 33.52% are Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands Corp. has 20.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 4.58% 9.98% 10.42% 9.57% 0.79% 23.41% Las Vegas Sands Corp. -6.92% -2.47% -10.95% 2.42% -13.98% 16.12%

For the past year Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has stronger performance than Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.