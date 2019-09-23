Reviewing Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
61.7% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has 33.52% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.64% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|0.00%
|11.50%
|7.80%
|Industry Average
|4.68%
|16.76%
|4.66%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|N/A
|44
|25.47
|Industry Average
|223.54M
|4.77B
|37.63
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|3.56
|2.54
As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 66.34%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|4.58%
|9.98%
|10.42%
|9.57%
|0.79%
|23.41%
|Industry Average
|1.85%
|3.77%
|13.08%
|16.43%
|8.86%
|25.27%
For the past year Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
Risk and Volatility
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.39 which is 39.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.