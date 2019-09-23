Reviewing Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has 33.52% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.64% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.50% 7.80% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. N/A 44 25.47 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 3.56 2.54

As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 66.34%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 4.58% 9.98% 10.42% 9.57% 0.79% 23.41% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.39 which is 39.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.