Reviewing Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI)’s and Harte Hanks Inc. (NYSE:HHS)’s results

Both Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Harte Hanks Inc. (NYSE:HHS) are each other’s competitor in the Marketing Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group Inc. 3 50.29 N/A 0.48 4.63 Harte Hanks Inc. 3 0.08 N/A -4.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Monaker Group Inc. and Harte Hanks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group Inc. 0.00% 57.6% 43.6% Harte Hanks Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Monaker Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.38 and it happens to be 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Harte Hanks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monaker Group Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Harte Hanks Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Harte Hanks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monaker Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Monaker Group Inc. and Harte Hanks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harte Hanks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Harte Hanks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 253.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Monaker Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.5% of Harte Hanks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.9% of Monaker Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Harte Hanks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monaker Group Inc. 4.45% -24.15% -14.23% 0% -10.44% 85.83% Harte Hanks Inc. 4.69% 18.85% -22.87% -5.84% -73.64% 19.83%

For the past year Monaker Group Inc. was more bullish than Harte Hanks Inc.

Summary

Monaker Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Harte Hanks Inc.

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental industry worldwide. It provides activities and tours at the destinations for travelers through its Maupintour products. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida. Monaker Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Extraordinary Vacations Group Inc.

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multichannel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generations that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It also offers direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations that offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services. The company serves retail, technology, financial services, automotive and consumer brands, and pharmaceutical/healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.