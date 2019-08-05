Reviewing Momo Inc. (MOMO)’s and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s results

As Internet Software & Services businesses, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo Inc. 33 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.48 Owl Rock Capital Corporation 16 10.67 N/A 1.52 10.44

In table 1 we can see Momo Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Owl Rock Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Momo Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Momo Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Momo Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 5.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Momo Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Momo Inc. has a 55.24% upside potential and an average target price of $45.3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of Momo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Momo Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Momo Inc. -4.77% -7.51% -3.47% 15.95% -13.78% 45.25% Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Momo Inc. was more bullish than Owl Rock Capital Corporation.

Summary

Momo Inc. beats Owl Rock Capital Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application. The company also offers games, which are designed with various themes, cultural characteristics, and features to appeal to various segments of the game player community; paid emoticons, and mobile marketing services; and live video, value-added, and other services. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.