Reviewing Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA)’s and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 18.24 N/A -2.12 0.00 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.05% and 6.67% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88%

For the past year Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Summary

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.