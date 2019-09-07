Reviewing Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)’s and The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s results

We are comparing Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) and The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Beverages – Brewers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing Company 57 1.05 N/A 4.57 11.81 The Boston Beer Company Inc. 343 4.74 N/A 8.75 44.86

Table 1 highlights Molson Coors Brewing Company and The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Boston Beer Company Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Molson Coors Brewing Company. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Molson Coors Brewing Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing Company 0.00% 7.3% 3.3% The Boston Beer Company Inc. 0.00% 23.1% 15.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Molson Coors Brewing Company is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. The Boston Beer Company Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molson Coors Brewing Company’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, The Boston Beer Company Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. The Boston Beer Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Molson Coors Brewing Company and The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing Company 2 0 1 2.33 The Boston Beer Company Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Molson Coors Brewing Company’s average price target is $57.33, while its potential upside is 7.32%. On the other hand, The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s potential downside is -8.15% and its average price target is $370.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Molson Coors Brewing Company is looking more favorable than The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Molson Coors Brewing Company shares are held by institutional investors while 99.41% of The Boston Beer Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of The Boston Beer Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molson Coors Brewing Company -4.7% -4.12% -9.03% -17.36% -19.14% -3.86% The Boston Beer Company Inc. 1.73% 3.16% 28.74% 60.67% 42.74% 62.9%

For the past year Molson Coors Brewing Company has -3.86% weaker performance while The Boston Beer Company Inc. has 62.9% stronger performance.

Summary

The Boston Beer Company Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, MickeyÂ’s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, MilwaukeeÂ’s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the HenryÂ’s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, LÃ¶wenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.