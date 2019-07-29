Reviewing Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A)’s and Its Competitors results

As Beverages – Brewers company, Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.66% of all Beverages – Brewers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Molson Coors Brewing Company has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 39.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.92%
|11.80%
|6.60%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|N/A
|63
|12.86
|Industry Average
|1.13B
|19.12B
|25.27
Molson Coors Brewing Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.25
|2.44
As a group, Beverages – Brewers companies have a potential upside of 49.77%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|-3.83%
|-9.9%
|-16.33%
|-28.63%
|-33.81%
|-4.95%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|13.95%
|14.47%
|10.36%
|22.15%
|17.75%
For the past year Molson Coors Brewing Company had bearish trend while Molson Coors Brewing Company’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Molson Coors Brewing Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Molson Coors Brewing Company’s peers beat Molson Coors Brewing Company.
