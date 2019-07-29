Reviewing Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A)’s and Its Competitors results

As Beverages – Brewers company, Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.66% of all Beverages – Brewers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Molson Coors Brewing Company has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 39.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.92% 11.80% 6.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing Company N/A 63 12.86 Industry Average 1.13B 19.12B 25.27

Molson Coors Brewing Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.25 2.44

As a group, Beverages – Brewers companies have a potential upside of 49.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Molson Coors Brewing Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molson Coors Brewing Company -3.83% -9.9% -16.33% -28.63% -33.81% -4.95% Industry Average 2.20% 13.95% 14.47% 10.36% 22.15% 17.75%

For the past year Molson Coors Brewing Company had bearish trend while Molson Coors Brewing Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Molson Coors Brewing Company’s peers beat Molson Coors Brewing Company.