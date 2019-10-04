Reviewing Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Health Care Plans company, Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Molina Healthcare Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Molina Healthcare Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Molina Healthcare Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molina Healthcare Inc. 48,281,004.06% 47.60% 10.10% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Molina Healthcare Inc. 58.28M 121 11.20 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Molina Healthcare Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molina Healthcare Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 4.14 2.76

Molina Healthcare Inc. presently has an average price target of $164.8, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. The potential upside of the peers is 34.13%. With higher probable upside potential for Molina Healthcare Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Molina Healthcare Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Molina Healthcare Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molina Healthcare Inc. -2.65% -5.37% 4.72% -0.91% 29.24% 14.25% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Molina Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Molina Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.32 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Molina Healthcare Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molina Healthcare Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Molina Healthcare Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s peers are 15.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Molina Healthcare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Molina Healthcare Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Molina Healthcare Inc.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states. As of December 31, 2016, this segment served approximately 4.2 million members who were eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The Molina Medicaid Solutions segment offers business process, information technology development, and administrative services to Medicaid agencies in Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, New Jersey, and West Virginia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands; drug rebate administration services in Florida; and other services, including hosting and support, and maintenance. The Other segment provides behavioral health and social services. The company offers health care services for its members through contracts with physicians, hospitals, and other providers. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.