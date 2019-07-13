Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 83.82% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 32.3% respectively. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.