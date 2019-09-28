Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,986,910,994.76% -92.2% -65.2% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,998,676,081.20% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.