Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

This is a contrast between Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.31 N/A -3.00 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.2% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.