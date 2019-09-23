Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 234.67 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Neuralstem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.