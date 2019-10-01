Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 0.00 35.22M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,990,303,136.19% -92.2% -65.2% NanoString Technologies Inc. 146,141,078.84% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. NanoString Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 90.3%. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.