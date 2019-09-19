Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 235.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 59.8%. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.